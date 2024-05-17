Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103,963 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,963 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

