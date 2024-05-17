Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $58,500.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.