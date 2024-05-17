Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $58,500.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

