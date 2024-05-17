Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 795,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,109. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

