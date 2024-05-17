SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

SSTI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

