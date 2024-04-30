Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

