KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.14. 45,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

