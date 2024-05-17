KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 129,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

