BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Up 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $810.43 and last traded at $809.08. Approximately 70,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 611,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $807.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $792.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

