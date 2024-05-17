CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 0.4%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.27. 2,685,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,852,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

