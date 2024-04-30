Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative net margin of 384.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $172.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.