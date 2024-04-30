Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.