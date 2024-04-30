Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY24 guidance at $11.54-$11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.540-11.700 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.