First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.
First Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FBMS opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
First Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bancshares
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancshares
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.