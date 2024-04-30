Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

