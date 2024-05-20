The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Toro worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 204,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,785,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after acquiring an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

TTC traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.99. 1,368,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

