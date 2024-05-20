Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $300.32. 940,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,579. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

