Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 8,075,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

