CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $57.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.48. The company had a trading volume of 771,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $254.65 and a one year high of $353.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

