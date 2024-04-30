Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

