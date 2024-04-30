2,495 Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Net Lease Office Properties

In related news, Director Richard J. Pinola bought 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,197.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLOP opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

