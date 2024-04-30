Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

