Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 407,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,765. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.