Parkland (PKI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$43.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.82 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

