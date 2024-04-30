SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

