CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 3,183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.86. The stock had a trading volume of 337,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.