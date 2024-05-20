Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for about 4.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

