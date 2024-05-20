BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $46,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $16.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7,685.83. 12,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,750.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,201.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

