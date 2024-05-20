715,189 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 715,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 1.37% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 654,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after buying an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ameresco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. 489,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

