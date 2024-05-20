Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $29.59 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 11.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,857,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,435,980. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.