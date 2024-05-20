Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,805 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail makes up about 0.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.53% of Qurate Retail worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,587,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. 6,182,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

