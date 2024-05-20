BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $36.55 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $192,964,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,553,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 5.3 %

JBL traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.09. 3,271,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,858. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

