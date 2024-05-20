CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.84% of CONMED worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CONMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

CONMED Stock Up 0.8 %

CONMED stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.29. 315,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

