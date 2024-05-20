CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

