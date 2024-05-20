BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $33.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Dover worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

DOV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.18. 738,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $186.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

