Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock Position Increased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,975 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 7.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. 313,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

