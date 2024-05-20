BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Waters worth $39,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $354.02. 413,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

