BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 18,882 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Equinix worth $38,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $795.28. 463,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,758. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

