KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,022 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

