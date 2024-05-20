Quest Partners LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $467.08. The stock had a trading volume of 735,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.78. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

