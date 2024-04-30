Short Interest in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Drops By 16.9%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Westrock Coffee Price Performance
Shares of WESTW opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.28.
About Westrock Coffee
