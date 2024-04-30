Short Interest in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Drops By 16.9%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of WESTW opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.