Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) versus Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Financial Survey

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.74 billion 2.35 $352.11 million $0.25 19.24 Frontier Communications Parent $5.75 billion 1.02 $29.00 million $0.12 196.67

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent. Tele2 AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 6 2 0 2.25 Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 6 0 2.71

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tele2 AB (publ) and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 12.70% 17.24% 5.45% Frontier Communications Parent 0.50% 0.56% 0.15%

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services. The company also provides data network services, including dark fiber, dedicated wavelength, ethernet and IP VPN, and internet services; and unified communications comprising service provider, mobile virtual network operator, and carrier SIP-interconnect services. In addition, it offers single and dual IMSI solutions for consumer and IoT applications; on-demand roaming services, such as subscription management, data plan management, real time charging, eSIM delivery, SIM management, and set up services; routing and termination solutions for international voice traffic; application-2-person messaging services; and value-added services comprising shortcodes and long numbers for businesses to have 2-way communication with their customers. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.