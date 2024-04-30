Cimpress (CMPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cimpress has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,348. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

