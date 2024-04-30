Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Head-To-Head Review

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv 19.16% 19.50% 9.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv $10.88 billion 1.32 $2.09 billion $7.89 6.78

Analyst Ratings

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbine Valley Resources and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 4 9 0 2.69

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $56.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.72, indicating that its stock price is 5,072% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

