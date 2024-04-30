XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. XOMA has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

