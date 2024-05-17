CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,468 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 966.8% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

