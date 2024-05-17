Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Consolidated Water worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15,117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 19,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,812. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

