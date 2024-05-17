The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 108,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $182,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.