Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 175.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 34.33% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

