Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 291.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 54,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,723,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

