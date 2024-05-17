Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

